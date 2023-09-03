Downtown Austin Salvation Army shelter closing

The shelter is set to close on March 15, leaving 32 people without a place to stay.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army's Downtown Austin shelter will be closing its doors after more than 20 years.

The shelter is set to close on March 15, leaving 32 people without a place to stay.

"Very sad situation where right now they are facing great uncertainty of where they are going to go because their doors are closing," said Austin City Councilmember Ryan Alter (District 5).

The Salvation Army said the building is "beyond repair" and the company could no longer continue to offer the quality of care to those in need at the downtown location.

During a public health committee meeting on Wednesday, Major Lewis Reckline said the Salvation Army is working to relocate these folks.

“Send some to other shelters if that could be worked out," said Reckline.

Reckline said the company is looking to relocating some of the people that reside in the downtown location to the Dallas Salvation Army. Across the City of Austin, relocating those at this shelter will be difficult - space is limited at shelters in Austin.

"We don't have enough shelter beds, and so it’s not surprising we are struggling to find a place for these people to go," said Alter.

The Salvation Army said they plan to list the property for sale. Alter said he would like to see if the City could do something.

"I would love for us to us to be able take over and utilize the shelter space. We need more shelter not less," explained Alter.

Currently, City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and city leaders are also working on a plan for those remaining at the Salvation Army. A spokesperson with the mayor's office said they will have additional information Friday.

Watson also asked the Salvation Army if the company could extend the closing past March 15, and Reckline said that is something they will look into.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | Twitter