AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army is set to open a new homeless shelter in February.

The 212-bed Rathgeber Center will be 100% case managed, which allows the organization to help families staying there get back to being self-sufficient.

"These families who are going to come in here to our Salvation Army program will be improving their financial status, their employment status, and also finding affordable and safe housing when they exit this program so case management is very important because all those factors do not work without case management," said Corey Leith with the Salvation Army.

Currently, Leith said there at 14 families staying at the downtown shelter. He said some of the families will move to the Rathgeber Center.

Leith said the Salvation Army will also pull from the waitlist, which had 137 people in December 2019.

Ahead of the opening, the Salvation Army is hosting a job fair.

"We’ll be hiring multiple jobs," said Leith. "Case management is huge, so we’re going to be hiring about four case managers, a shelter director, residential services, therapists, teachers, receptionists, custodians and drivers and monitors. There’s plenty of jobs, and we’re really hoping that we get a good turnout."

The job fair will be at the Rathgeber Center at 4613 Tannehill Lane in Austin on Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

