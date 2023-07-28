San Marcos police address homelessness, crime in Rio Vista neighborhood

Some residents have expressed concerns about a recent spike in unhoused people threatening their homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Residents in the Rio Vista neighborhood in San Marcos have raised concerns over homelessness and rising crime close to their homes.

These residents are beginning to worry that San Marcos city leaders and the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) aren't doing enough to fix it.

Tiffany Williams is a commander for SMPD and is aware of the uptick of unhoused people in the neighborhood, but noted that it applies to the entire city.

"I would not specifically say it's just (Rio Vista)," said Williams.

To address those who are unhoused, SMPD utilizes its Homeless Operation Team (HOT).

When it comes to response, the call and what a person reports is what ultimately determines what actions can be taken under the law, according to Williams.

"They go out there and their first goal is to make contact and educate because lots of time folks don't know. So, one, we want to get voluntary compliance," said Williams.

KVUE reached out to the H.O.M.E (Homeless Outreach Mitigation Emergency) Center, which provides services to help reduce homelessness in Hays County.

Founder Hannah Durrance wasn't available for an interview Friday, but said in a statement that there is a rise in unhoused people in the area:

Many are individuals who are coming into the area from Austin so we are seeing a lot of unfamiliar faces and do not have the resources here to meet the demand."

Whether crime and homelessness in Rio Vista go hand-in-hand is up to residents, according to Williams.

"I think it comes down to, again, it's the perception there. If you're living there and that's your reality… your perception is these things are all connected, absolutely," said Williams.

KVUE reached out to the City and police department for crime data within the last few years in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

The data provided is dated from January 2020 until June 2023.

According to the City, the top 10 calls range from assault, suspicious activity, trespassing and other offenses.

Since January 2023, SMPD has opened 51 cases in Rio Vista, while five are currently active. In that same time frame in 2022, 111 had been opened.

Despite the numbers, officials explain that the 2023 data is not out of the ordinary, noting cases are down.

"I think right now, it's very hot and it's trending there, and so, (residents) talking about it more than they ever have been," said Williams.

Williams said the department is getting better with bringing in other city partners to apply solutions where it is needed and encourages people to call the SMPD if they need to, but to understand, "we can't be everywhere."

San Marcos is having trouble filling officer spots, according to Williams. However, she stressed officers are out patrolling and will address needs to the best of their ability -- even if they don't do it to everyone's liking.

"There's an abundance of care. But because we can't do exactly what you want does not translate to, 'We don't care,'" said Williams.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter