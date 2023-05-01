New report shows over 2,300 people are experiencing homelessness in Austin

It’s been two years since the last ECHO Point in Time count, and some things have changed.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, better known as ECHO, conducts a Point in Time count of people experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County every year.

The count had been put on hold the past two years due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but 2023 was the first year to resume the count.

"On January 28, 2023, our community in Austin and Travis County, Texas identified a total of 2,374 people experiencing homelessness at that single point in time,” said Claire Burrus, Research & Evaluation Manager at ECHO.

In 2020, ECHO counted 2,506 people experiencing homelessness. This year, that number shrunk down to 2,374. Over 700 hundred volunteers for ECHO conducted interviews and observations in 74 different areas throughout Austin and parts of Travis County from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., but ECHO says the re-instating of the camping ban in Austin could have had an effect on their ability to locate everyone.

"I think that it's clear that folks are having to move into places and live in places that are more disconnected from services,” said Matt Mollica, the Executive Director of ECHO.

Of the over 2,000 people counted, 1,266 were unsheltered and 1,108 were in transitional housing. Another major finding was that more people were found in green spaces this year, in places like parks, nature preserves and greenbelts. In 2020, 5.2% of the people counted were found in green spaces, but in 2023 that percentage shot up sharply to 13.6%.

ECHO also found that even though District 9 had the highest concentration of people experiencing homelessness, there was a general decrease of people found in central areas. The number of people experiencing homelessness in District 9 was a 35.2% decrease from 2020.

ECHO said both of these findings could also be related to the camping ban.

"People are trying to be out of site and hiding a little bit more, I think, that's our suspicion,” said Akram Al-Turk, Research & Development Director at ECHO.

However, there was some positive news from the report. This year saw the most people exiting homelessness to permanent housing than any previous year. The system's capacity to house people in permanent supportive housing has increased 59% since 2019 and 14% between 2022 and 2023. They anticipate that 1,000 new site-based permanent supportive housing units will be available by 2025.

You can find the full report and other data on ECHO’s website.

ECHO also measures the scope of homelessness through their monthly Homelessness Response System Dashboard which uses data from their local Homeless Management Information System to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness. They count the number of people who take a Coordinated Assessment (CA), report living unsheltered on the CA, and had interacted with the Homelessness Response System in the past 180 days.

