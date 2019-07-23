AUSTIN, Texas — For Mayor Steve Adler, Austin's homeless population is sparking the need for change.

According to an op-ed published in the Austin American-Statesman, Adler said about 2,200 people experience homelessness every night, creating a 4% increase from 2018.

Adler said the homeless population is not any different than us.

"People experiencing homelessness aren’t 'others.' They are us," he explained.

He described the population as having "the last rung of the social ladder."

"The roots of homelessness lie in human fragility – a condition we all share," said Adler.

As Austin is becoming less and less affordable, more people are having to set up camp on the streets. Adler said we must do better than just move the homeless around.

"Still homeless, she moves to a different door, neighborhood or overpass," Adler explained.

To lower the number of homeless people living on the streets, Adler said the only way to do that is through housing them.

"To prevent camping, sitting and lying in certain locations, we need to provide better and safer places for people experiencing homelessness to be, with the appropriate social services," said Adler.

Although the journey to achieve these results will require "difficult decisions", Adler wants people to know that "we can do this."

