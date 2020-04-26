AUSTIN, Texas — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, one local nonprofit continues to serve Austin's homeless community.

Volunteers with Lighter Loads ATX provided free hot showers and laundry services to those living at Camp Responsible Adult Transition Town, or Camp RATT, on Sunday.

That's the homeless camp Gov. Greg Abbott started back in November off Highway 183 in southeast Austin and Montopolis Drive.

Volunteers said they try to make it to Camp RATT once a week.

Because of the pandemic, volunteers are being extra cautious and practicing social distancing. While facial masks are required in Austin and Travis County, the homeless are exempt.

"And it's not any good to take a shower and put on dirty clothes, so we love that we add the laundry aspect to it as well," said Laura Ritchie, founder of Lighter Loads ATX.

Lighter Loads ATX said they are in need of hand sanitizers. Learn more on their website.

