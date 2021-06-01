Kyle approves resolution to install anti-solicitation signs at busy intersection

Earlier this year, the City of Kyle approved an ordinance banning some public camping within the city limits.

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle City Council is moving forward with a resolution to install signs prohibiting solicitation at a busy intersection.

The resolution, which the council unanimously approved on Tuesday, will allow the City of Kyle to negotiate with the Texas Department of Transportation to install the signs at the intersection of Interstate 35 and FM 1626 as well as I-35 and Center Street.

Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnet said that crashes frequently occur at the I-35 and FM 1626 intersection because of people soliciting in that area, therefore the Kyle Police Department suggested the signs only at that location.

However, the council added the intersection of I-35 and Center Street in the event that the first sign inadvertently moves people elsewhere.

In May, Councilmember Yvonne Flores-Cale directed City staff to create an ordinance banning public camping within the city limits. She said at the time that Kyle didn't have an issue with camping, but she and others on the council hoped to be proactive by passing the ordinance.

The ordinance, which banned begging and some camping, unanimously passed on June 1, according to Community Impact.