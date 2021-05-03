How to help Austin's homeless in wake of the passage of Prop B

Here's a list of organizations that accept donations and volunteers.

AUSTIN, Texas — About two years after the City of Austin voted to lift its ban on public camping, Austin voters on May 1 elected to reinstate it.

With the passage of Proposition B, it will become illegal as of May 11 to camp in any public area not designated by the Parks and Recreation Department; to sit or lie on a public sidewalk or sleep outdoors in and near the downtown area and the area around the University of Texas campus; and to panhandle at specific hours and locations.

With the changes heavily impacting where Austin's homeless population can set up personal shelter around the city, you might be looking for ways to help out.

There are many nonprofit groups established around Austin that are accepting donations and volunteers. Here is a list of local homeless organizations that have been pitching in to help those in need in our area: