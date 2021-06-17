How is outreach about the camping ban to Austin's homeless population going?

As Austin is in the first week of Phase Two of the camping ban implementation, KVUE looked at the data behind outreach efforts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Phase One of the City's implementation of the homeless camping ban started on May 11 and included 30 days of outreach and education with the community.

On Tuesday, Austin Police Interim Chief Joe Chacon detailed how it was going so far.

"I believe that we have implemented a plan that is both accomplishing the objective that was put forward by Proposition B, while also engaging our community that is experiencing homelessness in a humane and compassionate manner," said Chacon.

Chacon said, in the first month, officers talked with almost 400 people at 70 different campsites. He said there were no arrests or citations issued but said officers gave out 390 warnings.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) published data in May regarding the current count of people experiencing homelessness on a given day in Austin-Travis County.

ECHO's report said there were 3,160 people experiencing homelessness, with 2,238 of them unsheltered.

The report added 713 people were in shelters, while 209 were staying in ProLodges.

If outreach efforts only hit around 400 people in the first month, that's just shy of 18% of the unhoused population in the Austin-Travis County area.

Austin is in Phase Two now until July 10, which includes more education and outreach. APD can also begin to issue written warnings and citations.

However, in Phase Three, APD can make arrests. It can also clear out camps if there has been a citation issued and people haven't complied.

"It's critical that we continue those outreach efforts. The chief said that that will not be changing as we move to Phase Two and Phase Three, that will be a key part of how we're working with the different encampments to make sure people are aware of what options they have," said City Manager Spencer Cronk.

This all comes as the City is still working to answer the looming question of 'Where can people go?'. Currently, the City has discussed a few different options, such as Bridge Shelters and public sanctioned campsites.

KVUE reached out to APD regarding its plans, if any, to ramp up outreach efforts. It has not responded to our request at the time this was published.