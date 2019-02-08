AUSTIN, Texas — HOST, which stands for Homeless Outreach Street Team, combines four agencies that go into Austin homeless camps to bring resources and help right to homeless individuals.

The team is a partnership between the Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, Integral Care and the Downtown Austin Community Court.

"[We] work with them out on the streets, wherever they may be, to connect them with services that lead to housing, mental health care, medical health care, you name it," ATCEMS Assistant Chief Andy Hofmeister said.

He said the goal of HOST is to get people services that can lead to permanent housing.

HOST started as a pilot program in 2016.

"They establish a relationship, figure out ways to connect the person with whatever they may need and actually make a genuine change in someone's life," Hofmeister said.

Beverly, who said she's been homeless for about three years, told KVUE that HOST is helping her get back on her feet through connecting her with housing opportunities.

