Williamson County considers hiring lawyers to fight Austin's hotel for the homeless

The City of Austin approved buying the Candlewood Suites in northwest Austin, which also sits partially in Williamson County.

Candlewood Suites is situated near State Highway 45 and U.S. 183, and is located partially in Williamson County. The city council made the decision to buy the hotel for up to $9.5 million on Feb. 4.

During a Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting this Tuesday, commissioners will consider interviewing and hiring attorneys to file a lawsuit against the City of Austin to prevent them from using this hotel to house the homeless.

County leaders said they were caught off guard when they reportedly learned on Jan. 29 the council was considering this purchase in the first place.

Upon hearing of the proposal, the commissioners asked city council to delay the vote by six months so the county could have more time to work with Austin leaders and discuss the matter.

People who attended the commissioners court meeting earlier this month expressed their concerns, some saying they think lawmakers are pushing Austin's problems into other areas. KVUE previously reported business owners and neighbors pushed back against the plan to buy the Candlewood Suites.

Austin City Council also voted in February to buy the Texas Bungalows Hotel and Suites in North Austin for up to $6.5 million. This would be the fourth hotel the city has purchased.

The Williamson County Commissioner's Court meeting will begin Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9:30 a.m.