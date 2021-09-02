Austin City Council to draft language for homeless camping ban item on May ballot

This ban would make it illegal to camp in public places, to sit or lie in some outdoor spaces and to panhandle at night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is set to talk about putting a citywide homeless camping ban on the May special election ballot.

A petition by Save Austin Now to reinstate the ban got more than 26,000 signatures, which is enough to leave the decision up to voters in May.

This ban would make it illegal to camp in public places, to sit or lie in some outdoor spaces and to panhandle at night.

Save Austin Now co-founder Matt Mackowiak joined KVUE on Feb. 4 to discuss the recent headlines surrounding the nonprofit, including the creation of a Save Austin Now political action committee.

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness told KVUE the petition is a step in the wrong direction.

"We're going back to the same old strategies of criminalization," said Joao Paolo Connolly, a member of Austin Justice Coalition who works with homeless advocates. "[It is] wasting public resources on policing, jails and money that could be spent or actually could be channeled towards actual solutions, like really building permanent supportive housing and things of the sort."

Next, the Austin City Council will vote to approve ballot language, which must be completed by Feb. 12. Council members are set to discuss the ballot language at the Feb. 9 council meeting at 9 a.m.