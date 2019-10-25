AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders were sent to the scene of at least six water rescues Thursday night as heavy rains rolled into Central Texas, one of which involved a homeless camp.

The Austin Police Department held a press conference Friday afternoon to provide more details about that incident.

They said officers were dispatched to a possible water rescue on the 700 block of North Bluff Drive around 7:30 p.m. for reports that several people were trapped in a creek, in which the water was rising rapidly. The first officer on scene made contact with the woman who made the call. She reported that her son was trapped in the water.

Police said the officer immediately went into the creek bed and heard an adult male calling for help while grasping onto some trees. As he did so, he too became submerged as his partner was arriving to assist. The partner then threw a rope to help get both of them out of the water.

As soon as the victim and officer made it back to safety, police said the man immediately left the area before they were able to identify him. He left "without so much as a thank you," police said, although the mother remained on scene.

Police said the incident occurred near a homeless camp. After all people involved were guided to safety, police said they evacuated the camp to higher ground.

Police reported that no children were involved in this incident.

Officials said they are working with the City to clarify homeless ordinances on identifying areas that are prone to flooding.

Police released body camera footage of the incident.

