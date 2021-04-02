City certifies Save Austin Now petition to get camping ban item on May ballot

The next step is for the Austin City Council to approve ballot language by Feb. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — Save Austin Now on Thursday announced that the City Clerk's Office certified its petition containing thousands of valid signatures in a push to get an item reinstating the public camping ban on the May ballot.

Members of the nonpartisan nonprofit group said they submitted more than 27,000 signatures. The clerk's office said more than 26,000 of them were valid.

Now, the Austin City Council will vote to approve ballot language, which must be completed by Feb. 12.

The ordinance would reinstate the ban on public camping citywide, restores the sit/lie ordinance to downtown and extends it to the University of Texas area and the surrounding area, and bans panhandling at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Today’s news is a welcome development for Austinites who only want to live in a safe and clean city,” said Save Austin Now co-founder Matt Mackowiak. “Our army of volunteers and supporters worked incredibly hard to collect more than 26,000 validated signed petitions in just 50 days during the holidays. Now Austinites can choose to fix this mess created by Greg Casar and Steve Adler. The mayor and the city council will never fix it. In fact, they are unconscionably making it worse. We must save our city on May 1.”

“We must end homelessness by getting people off the street with housing, services, and jobs,” Austin City Council Member Greg Casar responded. “This Republican Party effort does absolutely nothing to solve homelessness. No one will be housed by this misguided effort, but plenty of people will be jailed by it. A majority of Austinites want to see people housed, not persecuted, and we need to push back on this cruel strategy at the ballot box in May.”

On Thursday, the city council is also set to pass an amended HEAL resolution, which partially reinstates the camping ban. Co-sponsor Ann Kitchen said the initiative "represents an effective addition to the valuable efforts that our homeless service partners and city staff are currently pursuing in our community."

Six councilmembers are sponsoring the item, which aims to remove those experiencing homelessness from four high-traffic areas into shelters.