Homelessness in Austin: $23M allocated to long-term housing resources

The funding will help homeless people transition from City ProLodge shelters into permanent supportive housing.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) and Mayor Steve Adler announced two new resources aimed at helping Austin’s homeless population find long-term housing.

HACA will provide $1 million to help homeless people transition from City ProLodge shelters into permanent supportive housing, while an additional $22 million will develop new long-term housing for the homeless.

The more than $1 million in CARES Act funding through the Mainstream voucher program will help 100 non-elderly disabled people find homes in the private rental market.

The money helps fund housing subsidies paid directly to the property owner, while the household pays between 30% and 40% of their income for rent. Eligibility for the Mainstream program requires the household's income not exceed 50% of the Austin metropolitan area median income.

Meanwhile, HACA will also provide 100 project-based vouchers through the tenant-based Choice Voucher program that attaches funding to specific units. These vouchers will help develop new permanent supportive housing or the rehabilitation of existing housing to serve the homeless.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards these vouchers to developments required to provide available units to the homeless for a term of 20 years. The rent paid to assist homeless families and the vouchers' value over the 20-year period is expected to exceed $22 million, HACA said.

"These new resources are an important tool to realize new supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness in Austin and to help provide permanent housing for those living in the temporary COVID-19 Protective Lodges," said Adler. "We all see that too many of our neighbors are hurting, and we must do more to get people off the streets and out of tents"

"HACA is pleased to provide these new resources to address homelessness in Austin, and we are grateful for Mayor Adler's leadership," added HACA CEO Michael Gerber. "The Housing Authority's mission is to serve people with the lowest income to secure affordable housing. HACA is committed to helping address homelessness in our city, and these two voucher resources will help so many people now, and for years to come."

Any qualified organization seeking to serve the homeless and access project-based vouchers is asked to visit the HACA website.