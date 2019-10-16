AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin, along with over a dozen local organizations, has developed a new pilot aimed at assisting people experiencing homelessness who are currently living outside and around the ARCH.

The City is calling the "Guided Path" pilot a new "encampment strategy response." The organizations involved in the pilot include Integral Care, Front Steps, ECHO, the Foundation for the Homeless, SAFE Alliance, the Salvation Army and more.

Not many details have been released yet but the pilot is set to begin "over the coming days," according to a City spokesperson.

You can read the full statement sent to KVUE by the City below:

"Strengthening the health of our growing city and supporting our neighbors living with homelessness requires teamwork and continuous innovation. Every day, organizations across the community are positively impacting homelessness through innovative practices and collaborative efforts.

Over the coming days, the City of Austin will be working with our homeless service provider partners to amplify outreach and engagement through the Guided Path pilot, a new encampment strategy response. The pilot will focus on people experiencing homelessness who live outside and around the ARCH in Downtown Austin. Our partners include Integral Care, Front Steps, Austin Recovery, Caritas of Austin, Casa Marianella, Communities for Recovery, ECHO, Family Eldercare, Foundation Communities, Foundation for the Homeless, LifeWorks, SAFE Alliance, Salvation Army, The Other Ones Foundation and more.

This team of experts will survey and assess every individual living outside and around the ARCH so they can be rapidly connected with the support they need. Intensified services will be available to connect people to expanded housing resources, case management, shelter beds and treatment for substance use disorder and mental health issues.

The City of Austin is committed to working with the community and our partners to further our shared goals of preventing and ending homelessness, providing temporary crisis care and moving people as quickly as possible from homeless to housed. Progress happens when partners from different specialties – nonprofits, first responders, public safety, health care providers, city government and advocacy organizations – come together for the health of our community."

While not all of the details are released yet on how the pilot will work, Mark Hilbelink, the director of the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center and pastor of Sunrise Community Church, said funding should be followed up with this kind of pilot.

"I think it's good to have people out there connecting to those services but almost all those people have probably been connected with by previous services and without new funding and without new beds and without new housing funding, without new housing stock, there's probably not going to be a lot of actual change that people are going to see," Hilbelink said.

