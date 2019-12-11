AUSTIN, Texas — First Lady of Texas and wife to Gov. Greg Abbott, Cecilia Abbott was seen at the state homeless campsite on a chilly Tuesday morning.

KVUE's Molly Oak was there as she handed out goods to people staying there.

The First Lady has focused on giving back to the community as part of her initiative, Texanthropy, advocating for Texans to volunteer and share their services with others.

The camp opened last week as an official State of Texas homeless campsite, shorty after TxDOT began cleaning up homeless camps across Austin.

The camp is located near US 183 and Montopolis on more than five acres of land.

RELATED:

After months of controversy, City leaders nix South Austin homeless shelter

Shelter beds in Austin: Are any available?

City of Austin to consider purchasing $8M hotel to house the homeless at Thursday council meeting

Those seeking refuge and a temporary campsite have access to portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, food deliveries, healthcare services and homeless caseworkers, according to John Wittman, a spokesperson for the campsite.

On Friday, TxDOT patrolled the campsite. It told KVUE it will be watching the camp 24 hours a day.

Troopers at the campsite said they will be taking headcounts to keep up with how many people are at the campsite.

WATCH: Austin-area homeless shelters at capacity ahead of cold front

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Here's what would have to happen for Rodney Reed's execution to be stopped

After months of controversy, City leaders nix South Austin homeless shelter

Search for missing Austin dog continues after walker hired through Wag! loses her

Kyle substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student, causing brain injury

Shelter beds in Austin: Are any available?