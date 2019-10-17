AUSTIN, Texas — The co-owner of Royal Blue Grocery, Craig Staley, said he's been glued to his phone waiting as city leaders are scheduled to vote on reinstating a homeless camping, sitting and lying ordinance on Thursday.

RELATED: Austin City Council to consider three separate ordinances on homeless camping ban at meeting

“I think they have to be a lot more aggressive and have a sense of urgency to this because it’s on them to solve that. That’s the real problem.” said Staley.

In August, his store considered closing its doors at 6 p.m. instead of midnight because of homeless issues.

"Our staff was coming to us and telling us they didn't feel safe here any longer," said Staley. "We deserve more from the leadership in the city."

RELATED: Downtown Austin grocery store considering closing doors earlier due to homeless issues

Staley said they never went through with it because they noticed more police around the area. He still hopes council decides to make camping around their area off limits.

"The bottom line is: we've gotten find better places for our folks to be than on the street. They should have a better choice than sitting on the sidewalk in the elements waiting for people to give them things, and that's on our city," said Staley.

RELATED:

A night in the life of Austin’s homeless sleeping on city streets

3 weeks on the job, Austin's new homeless officer says she sees a good path forward

Mayor: Help Austin's homeless by housing them

Downtown business owner Bob Woody said rules are important to keep order and he feels like there are no rules.

"It's chaotic. It's inefficient. It appears our police department has no teeth. They aren't able to do what they need to," said Woody. "Let's go back to the old ordinance. It was working. We had less crime. It's up 15% over where it was."

Austin police said there is no data to tie the increase of crime to homelessness, but Woody disagrees. He said once city council allowed the homeless to sit, lie and camp anywhere on the streets most businesses in downtown suffered.

RELATED:

APD requests public's help identifying robbery suspect

Crime in Downtown Austin is on the rise, according to police chief

"The bartender loses money, the waiter loses money, the business loses money, the hotels lose money, the city loses money and it keeps growing," said Woody.

Staley and Woody said they're hopeful, if the city doesn't change anything, the state will.

RELATED:

Austin City Council expected to revise homeless ordinance Thursday

Williamson County sheriff, homeless veteran call out Austin Mayor on city's homeless issues

Governor calls on Austin to reverse camping ordinance in new letter to mayor

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

City settles federal lawsuit with woman whose tampon was pulled out in public by SAPD officer

Williamson County sheriff's deputy to be featured guest on 'Live PD' bonus episode

Energy Secretary Rick Perry resigning at end of year, Trump says