Downtown Austin Alliance re-launches series to discuss issues facing the city

The Downtown Austin Alliance is hoping to get fresh ideas and possible solutions to homelessness in the city by re-launching its "Issues and Eggs" series.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin leaders and community groups are working tirelessly to address several issues impacting Downtown Austin, including homelessness.

The breakfasts are designed to bring experts together to provide perspectives on the different challenges and opportunities the Downtown area faces.

"We're really intending to have community dialogs on the complex challenges Downtown [Austin] faces. So we'll be tackling issues from mobility, arts and culture, parks, what public safety means in Downtown for all and more," said Downtown Austin Alliance Director of Strategic Communication, Vanessa Olson.

The first of these events will take place on Sept. 26, and will focus on homelessness.

Mayor Kirk Watson will be taking part in the panel for the kick-off event.

"We'll be really digging into shelter and housing... We're digging into those two areas of the system with expert service providers from Caritas. The other one is Foundation and Urban Alchemy," said Olson.

Olson says this is an important topic to start with, believing that Downtown is meant to be a welcoming neighborhood to everyone.

"Between the rapid growth of Austin and the mixed uses Downtown, we face challenges that require specific resources and offer specific resources to address. And so bringing the community together to have these conversations really helps us to understand what innovative solutions are being put in place, but also to ensure that Downtown remains a welcoming place for all," said Olson.

While registration for the first event is full, people will have more opportunities to take part.

They'll also be posting a recap of what's discussed on their website.

