AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's growing homeless population was a big topic at Thursday night's city council meeting.

The Austin City Council unanimously approved the purchase of an $8.6 million building as a new homeless shelter in South Austin. The building will be located off of Ben White Boulevard near the Southwood neighborhood.

Those opposed to the shelter coming to the area say it would only attract more homeless people and crime, whereas those in support of it say it's necessary in order to help Austin's growing homeless problem.

RELATED:

Changes could be coming to how the City of Austin handles the homeless

Neighbors differ over proposed homeless shelter in South Austin

City leaders will also be discussing rolling back the rules that tell police how to deal with the homeless.

On Thursday, city leaders will need to take possible action related to the homeless camping in public spaces, solicitation, sitting or lying on public sidewalks and creating offenses.

Some city leaders say the current ordinance criminalizes homeless people.

WATCH: Austin Homeless: Struggle on the Streets

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

New study shows how much you must make to rent a two-bedroom home in the Austin area

'She's just so beautiful': Fiancé of woman killed in Dallas crane collapse describes that terrible Sunday

Granger Smith thanks Georgetown doctors, nurses in emotional new video