Take Heart Mask campaign to provide masks for the homeless

Take Heart Mask campaign needs donations to make 5,000 premium masks for Austin's homeless.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Take Heart Mask campaign aims to provide 5,000 premium masks for Austin's homeless but needs your help with donations.

Behind every stitch, Take Heart Mask Campaign Founder Linda Asaf said there is a passion to help the less fortunate.

"We want people to embrace change by giving them something that is fashionable fun and fits you well," said Asaf.

In Travis County, there are more than 2,500 people experiencing homelessness. Experts said that number may have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and so did the need for masks.

So, Asaf decided to put her 25 years of luxury fashion design experience to work and create 5,000 premium masks for homeless adults and children in Austin.

"For me personally, it's become just more and more challenging to see the suffering and it just compels me more," Asaf told KVUE.

The Take Heart Mask campaign partnered with the organizations below to distribute these premium reusable masks:

Asaf said the masks are reversible, eco-friendly, washable and have a spunbond polypropylene filter. The company sources designer fabrics from around the world and all production is done in Austin.

Each mask is handcrafted and costs $7 to make.

Asaf said the first batch is ready for delivery but she needs the public's help to reach her goal of $35,000 to get the rest of the masks out of the door and into the hands of those who really need them.

"The measure of any city is how well it treats its citizens on any level," explained Asaf. "We all need to pull together to make this happen because not only will we be helping the homeless but we'll be helping ourselves if we can slow the spread of coronavirus."

Click HERE to donate.