AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway to narrow the sidewalks surrounding the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) downtown.

The construction is part of a resolution passed in October 2017 to redesign the operations and services at the shelter. A new contract with Front Steps regarding operations at the shelter began on April 1, 2019, with an understanding that changes would take place over a transition period of several months.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16, with estimations that it will last two weeks. Neches and Seventh streets will undergo construction at separate times. The process will not block access to the shelter or the clinic, city leaders said.

Other improvements for the facility, which have already been completed or are planned to over the next year, include:

Interior floors resurfaced and cleaned (June 2019)

Interior walls painted (June 2019)

New security equipment at entrance (fiscal year 2018)

New entry desk and information center desk installed (July 2019)

Laundry equipment replaced to comply with permitting requirements (September-October 2019)

Sidewalk construction to narrow the sidewalk along the full length of Seventh Street and Neches Street and add drought-tolerant plants and other garden elements that require minimal water (September 2019)

Additional street lighting (fiscal year 2020)

Possible installation of drinking fountains nearby (fiscal year 2020)

Plumbing improvements affecting restrooms on the first floor (fiscal year 2020)

Multiple additional improvements including storage for personal belongings, outside access to the ARCH CommUnityCare Clinic, third-floor patio renovations, garage renovations, and infrastructure maintenance. (fiscal year 2020)

