Audit finds City of Austin lacks full list of homelessness efforts

In response to the report, the City said it will work on ways to track homelessness spending across all departments.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report gives us a deeper look at homelessness spending in Austin.

The Office of the City Auditor released a report in response to how homelessness spending aligns with City Council's direction.

In the 21-page report, the Office of the City Auditor found City Council issued 47 resolutions, ordinances and other direction regarding helping the homeless community from September of 2018 to May of this year.

From fiscal year 2019 to 2021, it found the City budgeted $179 million for homelessness assistance.

The report comes in response to a request from Councilmembers Mackenzie Kelly and Leslie Pool, who asked how homelessness spending aligns with Council direction over the past few years.

Ultimately, the report says most spending on homelessness typically aligns with Council direction. However, it states that since there isn’t a full list of agreements or spending for the City's homelessness efforts, the auditor said it couldn't figure out if there were other agreements that just weren't found during the research.

Kelly sent KVUE a statement in response to the report, which says she looks forward to having future conversations with the Homeless Strategy Office on how to better track the City's expenditures and agreements related to homelessness to make sure people are getting best possible outcome.

Also in response, a City spokesperson said in a statement that the City hired a homeless strategy officer to coordinate the City's efforts across multiple City departments. Part of that includes working on ways to track spending across all City departments.