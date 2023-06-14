'This was our home' | City leaders address homelessness as camp in Southwest Austin gets cleared out

Clearing the homeless encampment in the Gaines Creek Area is one of the largest relocation efforts the city's undertaken, according to officials.

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin hopes to effectively tackle homelessness, but wants people to know in order to so, they need more time and more shelters.

"We understand the frustration of folks. I don't think anyone is satisfied at seeing people live outside in these conditions," said Homeless Strategy Officer, Dianna Grey.

Back in March, business owners at South Town Square alerted KVUE of a series of encampments behind the shopping center.

“I don’t think anyone understood how big it was,” said Craig Plakis who owns CraigO’s Pasta & Pastaria.

Plakis along with other business owners in the area said they were notified of the cleanup efforts, and are glad there are steps being taken to relocate people who are unhoused, but also hopes the city doesn’t lose sight on what he calls a “big issue.”

“We could all say, ‘Oh, it's too little too late.’ The bottom line is we have to look forward, and, you know, there's been a lot of growing pains for the city, and I think they're hopefully they're going to learn from that,” said Plakis.

On Tuesday, city leaders announced that they had started clearing out the homeless encampments behind shops at South Town Square -- an area situated along the Gaines Creek belt, near the Violet Crown trail -- and began relocating people who live there to the Northbridge Shelter.

Grey said because of the size of the encampment and capacity issues at shelters, they had to approach plans for the cleanup and relocation carefully.

"We have multiple departments across the city as well as community partners, and don't typically announce before we're starting because what we don't want is the unintended consequence of more people moving to the area in hopes of getting access to the shelter, and other housing resources that we're able to make available," said Grey.

The city was able to expand capacity at the Northbridge Shelter by placing two people per room.

Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis of District 8 wasn't available for an interview on Wednesday, but staff at her office said she had toured the grounds last week and spoke with people who live at the encampment, business owners and community members to make sure everyone has a voice in this process.

In a news release, Ellis said in part, "This relocation is a positive development for the community that will promote public health and safety while connecting many to the vital services they need to strengthen their quality of life."



Those who live at the encampments were given the option to relocate to the shelter and ask questions about it, but Grey mentioned the number of people who end up relocating won't be available until next week.

Salem has lived at the encampment on and off for about two years and experienced homelessness for 10 years. She didn't want to give her last name, but said the camp is home to her and many others and was devastated to learn they had to leave.

"Our dogs are buried out here, you know, like our friends have died out here, and this is one of the hardest part of things," said Salem.

Salem said she knows the city is doing what they can to help, but believes more can be done to address mental health and health in general, "A lot of people that have been out here for years and years and years -- they're out here for a reason and we want somewhere to go."

Mark Hilbelink is the Executive Director of the Sunrise Navigation Center -- which provides homeless services in Travis County -- has been part of the cleanup effort. He explained that the biggest challenge when it comes to clearing encampments is making sure people's needs are met at the shelters they're placed in so they don't return to camps.

"I think the reality in our community right now is that the rate of homelessness is increasing faster than the rate of shelter and housing. And so as long as that's the case, we're going to continue to see encampments pop up," said Hilbelink.

According to city officials, the goal is once everyone has been relocated, crews with Austin Resource Recovery will come in with an affiliated contractor and begin environmental cleanup efforts and restore the area to its natural landscape, which will take several weeks. Once that's complete, the Austin Police Department will ramp up efforts to make sure no one resettles at the camp.

As people from the camp are relocated throughout the week, the city noted that there are new efforts in place to increase shelter capacity.

Last week, city leaders approved reopening the old Salvation Army in Downtown Austin, and are looking to set up shelter beds at a warehouse in Southeast Austin.

