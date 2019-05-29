AUSTIN, Texas — City ordinances regarding the homeless may be changing or going away completely, which is causing concern for some people.

The Austin City Council may change or repeal ordinances regarding solicitation, no sit/no lie, and camping at their June 6 meeting.

Bill Brice with the Downtown Austin Alliance said aggressive panhandling is a "critical problem" downtown. Brice said they get complaints about it every day.

"Our hotel and visitor community will tell you there are a number of people who come to Austin as individual travelers who are with meeting and convention groups that say they won't come back to Austin because they've been harassed out on our streets, repeatedly being asked for money," said Brice. "We know this is a significant problem also among people who live downtown and work downtown."

Brice said the Downtown Austin Alliances feels it's important not to soften the rules before there are more resources available for people.

Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza said the ordinances in place now criminalize homeless people.

"Creating this consistent cycle of criminalizing those facing poverty and homelessness doesn’t help anybody," Garza said. "It puts a strain on our criminal justice system. It puts a strain on the resources that we can provide."

Garza said there have been some misunderstandings about the potential changes or repeals.

"I know there’s a lot of concern from the community thinking that, well, now people are going to be harassed and there’s going to be no recourse. Well that’s not the case," said Garza. "There’s already laws in our penal code that prohibit any kind of aggressive soliciting or harassing behavior."

Garza said people are welcome to call or email her office with comments or concerns. They can also voice their opinion at the meeting on June 6.

