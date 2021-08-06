Group against Candlewood Suites gathering in Austin to propose alternative to house homeless

The group says the alternative is cheaper and can hold more people.

The hotel is within the Austin city limits, but it also lies in Williamson County.

The pending purchase has been upsetting residents, business owners and leaders in the county. "Stop Candlewood," a coalition of families, businesses, and community members, is planning to announce at 11 a.m. Wednesday a different location for the City of Austin to use.

The coalition said the alternative location is cheaper and "could serve three to four times as many people as the Candlewood Suites," said Rupal Chaudhari, a member of the coalition.

Meanwhile, the Austin City Council won't discuss the possibility of designated homeless campsites until a work session Thursday.

Austin's homeless strategy officer has asked for more guidance on where those who are experiencing homelessness can legally go in the city. That's because, starting Sunday, police officers can start giving written warnings to those who are violating the new camping ordinance.