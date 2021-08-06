x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Homeless

Group against Candlewood Suites gathering in Austin to propose alternative to house homeless

The group says the alternative is cheaper and can hold more people.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group that's trying to stop the City of Austin from using a hotel as housing for the homeless will announce an alternative option. The announcement comes as Austin City Council members are moving toward purchasing the Candlewood Suites hotel.

The hotel is within the Austin city limits, but it also lies in Williamson County.

The pending purchase has been upsetting residents, business owners and leaders in the county. "Stop Candlewood," a coalition of families, businesses, and community members, is planning to announce at 11 a.m. Wednesday a different location for the City of Austin to use.

The coalition said the alternative location is cheaper and "could serve three to four times as many people as the Candlewood Suites," said Rupal Chaudhari, a member of the coalition.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, the Austin City Council won't discuss the possibility of designated homeless campsites until a work session Thursday.

Austin's homeless strategy officer has asked for more guidance on where those who are experiencing homelessness can legally go in the city. That's because, starting Sunday, police officers can start giving written warnings to those who are violating the new camping ordinance.

WATCH: Williamson County leaders speak out at Candlewood Suites protest

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman resigns

9-year-old reunited with her mom after traveling to America to find her

California film company set to bring studios to Bastrop