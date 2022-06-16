Austin City Council set to authorize contract with company to renovate hotel for the homeless

The council is set to authorize a contract with Family Eldercare to fund renovations at Candlewood Suites and turn it into a permanent supportive housing facility.

AUSTIN, Texas — At its meeting on Thursday, the Austin City Council is set to take steps toward renovating the Candlewood Suites hotel so it can become a facility to help people experiencing homelessness. The City of Austin bought the hotel in North Austin last August.

According to an item on Thursday's agenda, the council is set to authorize a contract with Family Eldercare to fund renovations at the hotel and turn it into Pecan Gardens, a permanent supportive housing facility for people in need.

According to Family Eldercare's website, the organization was founded in 1982 by two women who wanted to develop resources and training for families caring for their aging loved ones.

The contract with Family Eldercare would be for a one-year term and a total not to exceed $3,903,216.13, according to the agenda item.

The council was initially set to discuss the contract back on May 19, but the item was pulled by Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly for future discussion. However, the council did scale back, approving an item that authorized City leaders to start negotiations regarding the renovations.

If the city council approves renovation funds, they will have to complete construction plans and go through a permitting process.

Candlewood Suites has been a point of contention between the City of Austin and leaders in Williamson County for about a year. The hotel, located on Pecan Park Boulevard near US 183 and State Highway 45, is located in Austin but also in Williamson County. Williamson County commissioners pushed back against the purchase of the hotel at the time, saying the deal wasn't discussed with them.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell recently shared photos that he said he received from residents who live near the Candlewood Suites hotel. Gravell said the residents claimed the Austin City Council's decision has brought crime to the neighborhood.

However, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the hotel has been vacant since the purchase and the crime stems from issues within Williamson County. In a mid-May interview with KVUE, Adler said the hotel for people experiencing homelessness should be up and running in about six months.

