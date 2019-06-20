AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's growing homeless population is going to be a big topic at Thursday night's city council meeting.

City leaders will be discussing establishing a new shelter and rolling back the rules that tell police how to deal with the homeless.

On Thursday, city leaders will need to take possible action related to the homeless camping in public spaces, solicitation, sitting or lying on public sidewalks and creating offenses.

Some city leaders say the current ordinance criminalize homeless people.

City council will also consider approving the purchase of an $8.6 million building as a new homeless shelter in south Austin. The building would be located off of Ben White Boulevard near the Southwood neighborhood.

Those opposed to the shelter coming to the area say it would only attract more homeless people and crime, whereas those in support of it say, it's necessary in order to help Austin's growing homeless problem.

