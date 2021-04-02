Austin City Council votes to approve purchase of Candlewood Suites hotel in Williamson County

This marks the fourth hotel Austin will have bought to help house the homeless.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council voted Thursday to approve the purchase of the Candlewood Suites hotel in Williamson County to house the homeless.

The hotel will cost the City $9.5 million. This comes as the city council recently voted to buy the Texas Bungalows Hotel and Suites in North Austin for up to $6.5 million.

The vote was approved by a vote of 10-1, with Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly casting the lone vote against.

"There shouldn't be sides to a conversation about humanity," said Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison. "Austin is a big city now. We've got big problems that require big solutions ... I think we have to unite as the one Austin we claim to be and tackle trouble in every corner of our city."

“This housing saves lives. It will help us get hundreds of people out of tents and into housing,” added Councilmember Greg Casar. “We all have to pull together as a city to address homelessness, and that’s why we’ve purchased hotels in four districts now, including my own. These hotels will not only be homes for people, but will also provide services like job aid, health care, mental health resources, and more, and it’s only possible because of the transformative budget we passed last year.”

Before the vote, Williamson County leaders said they were caught by surprise about Austin City Council's plan to buy the hotel and asked the City for a six-month delay on its decision to buy the Candlewood Suites. The Williamson County judge said he was not aware of Austin's plans until a commissioner told him. He said he didn't realize the proposed purchase was in Williamson County until he watched the news.

Councilmember Kelly motioned to postpone the vote again on Thursday, noting the Williamson County leaders' request, but her motion went unseconded.

KVUE previously reported business owners and neighbors pushed back against the plan to buy the Candlewood Suites.

Austin will now own four hotels to house those experiencing homelessness.