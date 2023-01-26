Austin Rapid Rehousing Program hopes to help hundreds experiencing homelessness

The three organizations plan to help some of Austin's most vulnerable into houses.

AUSTIN, Texas — A national nonprofit that provides services to the homeless has opened an office in Austin.

Endeavors, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, is partnering with the City of Austin and ECHO to help continue working on the Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which is paid for through various grants.

"It's everywhere you go you will see tents out people sleeping outside. It is an issue. It's a current issue that I think needs to be dealt with and helped with," said Jasmine Barlett, a case manager with Endeavors. "Our goal is to house at least 250 clients and keep them stabilized and self-sufficient...[and] we are going to pay for rent, the utilities."

Barlett said in addition to housing, the organizations will also provide mental health services, job assistance and other resources. The goal is to help those experiencing homelessness receive the resources they need to live on their own.

"Teach them how to be self-sufficient and more independent. We are going attack every single barrier," explained Barlett.

Endeavors has already shown the success of the programs the nonprofit provides. In San Antonio, the nonprofit has helped those experiencing homelessness receive the resources they needed.



One person that the nonprofit helped in San Antonio is Andre Dixon. Dixon is a veteran who fell on tough times and was experiencing homelessness and through Endeavors, was able to get back on his feet again.

"They show you they are going to help you, you know there is a difference between telling somebody they are going to help them and actually helping them," said Dixon.



Dixon added that the organization helped him get a place to live and find a job.

The program in Austin will provide housing to those experiencing homelessness for a year. Endeavors said they hope to get additional grants to keep the program going.

