Austin providing homeless strategy updates, seeking public input

City leaders are looking for input on how to use American Rescue Plan funding.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is eligible to receive $11.4 million of HOME-American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and it's asking for your input on how it will distribute that money to address homelessness across the city.

The City's draft plan is now available for public viewing, and the comment period is open from May 3 to June 10. A Community Development Commission public hearing is also scheduled for May 10, with a city council public hearing on June 9.

The ARP allocated $5 billion to assist those experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness and other populations experiencing housing insecurity.

"This one-time funding – up to $11.4 million for Austin – can be spent on various projects with the goal of reducing homelessness and increasing housing stability," City leaders said in a press release.

The following activities are eligible for funding:

Supportive services

Acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters

Tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA)

Development of affordable rental housing

Non-profit operating expenses

Non-profit capacity building

To comply with federal requirements, Austin must submit its allocation plan to the Housing and Urban Development Department, which states how the City plans to use the $11.4 million grant and describes its feedback-gathering process.

For more information and to view the draft plan, click here.

The City of Austin is also giving an update on its homelessness initiative Monday night. The homeless strategy division is hosting two virtual meetings this week, with plans to give a progress report on how Austin addressed homelessness over the past few months. It's also giving the public an opportunity to ask questions.

The Housing-focused Encampment Assistance Link, or HEAL, initiative; ARP Act investment framework; social service and housing solicitations; cold weather shelters; and the camping ordinance enforcement are all on the agenda. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

To register for Monday's meeting, click here. To register for Tuesday's, click here.