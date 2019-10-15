AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of a meeting to potentially revise Austin's homeless ordinance, the Austin City Council has received a memo outlining additional actions city staff has taken to address homelessness.

Within the memo sent Oct. 15, the assistant city manager outlined updates to homeless camp clean-ups, homeless outreach and public safety. Part of the memo provides clarification on what is allowed at homeless camps and how obstructive those homeless camps are allowed to be.

The memo spells out more of the specifics that some council members and Mayor Steve Adler have requested. The memo was released shortly before an Austin City Council work session that started Tuesday morning. Two hours into the meeting, council members were still discussing the suggestions.

At one point, a shouting match broke out.

In regard to homeless camp clean-up, the memo has suggested a few ideas to address the issue. The city will continue its "Violet Trash Bag" pilot program and work to distribute larger trash bags.

The city is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to place trash receptacles at the following underpass locations, pending city council approval on Oct. 31:

Highway 183 and Ohlen Road

Highway 290 and Cameron Road

Interstate 35 and 6th Street

Highway 290/71 and Packsaddle Pass area

The city staff is also working to clean significant debris twice monthly – instead of once per month – at two underpasses: the underpass at U.S. 183 and Ohlen Road and the underpass at the Packsaddle Pass area at Highway 71 and U.S. 290.

WATCH: Austin councilmembers propose homeless ordinance

Officers with the Austin Police Department now have clarification on what violations of the camping ordinance look like. Some violations and camping officers will be looking for include the following:

Blocking the sidewalk to a point where people must step off the sidewalk or walk over a person's belongings to get around

Preventing wheelchairs from getting around

Blocking paths in areas closed off for special events

Camping close to a road or in areas prone to flooding

At the work session Tuesday, Mayor Adler asked Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and the Public Health Department if the homeless ordinance has created a public health and safety crisis in the city. Manley and the department said the data does not show that. The health department said there have been areas in the city where fecal matter has been found, but it does not appear to be more apparent than before the ordinance passed.

The APD will also look out for mattresses and other upholstered furniture that is "not designed for outside use," the memo said.

RELATED:

Austin City Council expected to revise homeless ordinance Thursday

Williamson County sheriff, homeless veteran call out Austin Mayor on city's homeless issues

Governor calls on Austin to reverse camping ordinance in new letter to mayor

The city manager's office also stressed a focus on housing for the homeless. The city wants to focus on finding a housing solution for every homeless person that is "appropriate for their situation, from transitional housing, rent assistance, through safe, stable permanent supportive housing."

The city manager's office also highlighted a pilot pop-up navigation center that helped point homeless people to appropriate resources. Through that program, 355 people were assisted, the city manager's office said. The city also said the pilot helped the city gather information on "what resources are most critical to people experiencing homelessness, which parts of Austin have the largest gap, and how resources can be offered in a meaningful way."

The city council is expected to discuss and vote on possible changes to the homeless ordinancen at their city council meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 17.

On Wednesday, KVUE is taking an in-depth look at the impact of homelessness on the City of Austin. It's all part of KVUE's year-long project, "Our Homeless: Struggle on the Streets." KVUE will have extensive coverage all day long starting at 4:30 a.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Director of southwest Austin preschool allowed children to fight each other

‘No one's given me the time of day.’ | Circle K gas customer frustrated over diesel mishap that cost her over $1,000

Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson arrested on murder charge

East Austin College Prep student killed in East Austin shooting

Man accused of tampering with Austin radio towers in 'extremely rare' case