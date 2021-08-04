Austin leaders question designated homeless camp plan

City Official Dianna Grey says the designated encampment requires extensive community outreach and engagement, additional staffing and operational funding.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders appear to be leaning toward scrapping a plan to make designated camping sites for the city's homeless population.

In a letter addressed to the mayor and the Austin City Council, Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey provided updates on the City's various initiatives that are currently working to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the city.

However, Grey said the two City-owned sites that are qualified for a designated encampment would require extensive community outreach and engagement, additional staffing and operational funding for zoning, a site plan and approval from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, as required by HB 1925.

"Given the timeline, substantial staff effort and financial resources necessary to pursue the creation of a designated encampment on either of the two identified City-owned properties, staff requests direction from Council before initiating any further activity related to community engagement, rezoning, application for state approval, or operational planning," said Grey in the letter.

Grey said City staff will continue to work toward the creation of additional shelter beds or alternatives in the community while waiting to receive directions from the council.

This week, the Homeless Strategy Division staff will begin operations at the Northbridge Shelter. This City-owned former hotel will be utilized as a 65-room shelter and will eventually be converted into permanent supportive housing.

The Southbridge Shelter, which opened on June 15, is now operating at approximately 90% occupancy.