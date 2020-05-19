Homelessness rises by 11% in Austin-Travis County, 2020 Point in Time results show

The results demonstrate the need to expand resources and efforts to reduce homelessness in Central Texas, according to the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition.

AUSTIN, Texas — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that leaders in Austin-Travis County continue to tackle, and results from the 2020 Point in Time count (PIT) released on Tuesday, May 19, show they still have work to do.

According to the results from the PIT, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin-Travis County increased by 11%.

In January, volunteers counted 2,506 people experiencing homelessness.

About 1,574 people had no shelter, an increase by 45% from 2019. Meanwhile, approximately 930 people were in shelters the night of the count, a decrease of 20% from 2019.

This comes despite the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), the City of Austin and other community partners moving more people into community housing in 2019.

"Despite these increases, housing programs are becoming increasingly successful and efficient in providing people stable, secure living situations," according to a release from ECHO.

The annual PIT Count is collected through volunteers going out one day a year and counting the number of people they see who are experiencing homelessness.

This year, ECHO saw a record number of volunteers help, with a 39% increase from 2019.

According to ECHO leaders, the 2020 count represents the clearest picture yet of the homelessness population and the need for more resources and permanent housing.

The coronavirus pandemic only opened their eyes more.

"The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates more than ever that housing is a healthcare intervention and why we need to scale up permanent housing resources to meet current and future needs in our community," said Matt Mollica, the executive director of ECHO.

According to Mollica, people experiencing homelessness are more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus and developing serious health complications.

ECHO also predicts the economic crisis will lead to more housing instability and homelessness.

The report also shows the number of Black, African Americans, veterans and youth (ages 18-24), impacted since last year increased slightly.

African Americans represent more than one in three people counted this year but represent less than one in 10 individuals in the total population of Austin-Travis County, according to the report.

“Our society throughout history has specifically neglected the Black and African American community, whether that’s in healthcare, education or criminal justice," said Quiana Fisher, BSS+ program manager at Caritas of Austin and co-chair of ECHO’s Racial Equity Task Group.

In light of these results, community leaders continue to work towards a solution to reduce, and ideally, end homelessness.

City council increased funds available to homeless services in the 2019-2020 Fiscal budget to $62.7 million. That is more than ever before.

City leaders and their community partners are also working on making more housing available to people, including purchasing multiple hotels in recent months.

Mayor Steve Adler told KVUE the council intends to vote on a resolution this week to purchase an additional motel for similar purposes.

The full Point in Time report can be viewed here.

A virtual press conference to discuss PIT Count results will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.