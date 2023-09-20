City of Austin will receive millions to help those transitioning out of homelessness

The grant will center on creating a warehouse that will focus on furnishing homes for those transitioning out of homelessness.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will get millions from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help benefit those transitioning out of homelessness.

Austin Resource Recovery will use the $4 million grant to run a warehouse that will store and distribute used items to people in need.

Officials say the warehouse will accept drop-off donations and redistribute the furniture to regional nonprofit organizations that will then focus on furnishing homes for those making the transition.

Austin was one of 25 communities picked to receive funding as part of the EPA's Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Program, which aims to make improvements to local waste management systems. The warehouse also supports Austin's goal to reach zero waste by 2040.

“We are excited that the EPA has selected our initiative for their grant program,” said Richard McHale, director of Austin Resource Recovery. “The reuse warehouse will connect valuable items, like furniture, to Austinites who can use them. It will also keep these items out of the landfill as we continue to work toward zero waste.”

City officials hope to have the warehouse open by 2026.