City relocating homeless, cleaning up encampment in Southwest Austin

An initiative that focuses on closures of homeless encampments that pose a threat to public health and safety is underway.

The City of Austin is relocating people experiencing homelessness in the Gaines Creek area. It's part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative.

"I have toured this encampment, and the need to relocate was very apparent. There are many people living there in immediate need of emergency shelter and resources. With evidence of campfires for cooking or warmth, wildfire protection was a critical priority. This relocation is a positive development for the community that will promote public health and safety while connecting many to the vital services they need to strengthen their quality of life," said City of Austin Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis.

To prepare for the closure of this encampment, the City has worked with neighboring residents and business owners to coordinate work across city departments and service providers. The City has also expanded the capacity at Northbridge Shelter.

"The City and its partners have a multi-pronged approach to addressing unsheltered homelessness. The HEAL Initiative is one of our most important tools for simultaneously resolving the highest-risk encampments and connecting people to housing and services," said City of Austin Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey.

People who are transferred from encampments to shelters will be enrolled in longer-term housing programs. Then the City will do an extensive clean-up of the encampment location.

The Austin Public Health Department's Homeless Strategy Division is teamed up with the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST), Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, Austin Resource Recovery, Austin Police Department and other partners in the community.

You can learn more about Austin's homelessness here.