Austin organizations team up to launch 'Week of Action to End Homelessness'

The week will consist of seven days with different themes to help you get involved.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting on Thursday, Aug. 27, the City of Austin will be launching its first-ever "Week of Action to End Homelessness."

Throughout the seven days, the City will partner with groups that work closely with those experiencing homeless to encourage the community to show its goodwill and take action to help those in need.

Each day will focus on a different theme, enabling locals to choose an action that is most accessible and meaningful to them. Event organizers will be providing tools to help participants, as well as information to support them.

Examples of ways you will be able to help out include:

Making car packs with water and shelf-stable food, or hygiene packs with soap, toothpaste/brush, wipes and deodorants, for distribution to people who need them

Writing stories or creating art that engages the community and builds commitment to ending homelessness

Equipping friends and neighbors with the information they need to effect change

Making the donation of time, money, perspective or talent

Sharing actions and impacts with your networks, including on social media using the hashtag #HelpNotHide, expanding the audience and increasing potential participants

“Even during a pandemic, every person can act in their own way to help end homelessness,” said City of Austin Assistant City Manager Chris Shorter. “Whether you are a long-time activist or just finding your voice, you can be part of the movement to make Austin a safe, caring, and thriving community for all.”

Earlier this month, the City of Austin launched its Austin Homelessness Dashboard, which was developed to help the community better understand their homeless neighbors, as well as the impacts of their efforts to help them. The dashboard highlights the following achievements:

4,255 people were sheltered in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available – up by 186 from the previous year

2,458 people were housed in 2018 – up by 205 from the previous year

2,000 beds were made available in 2019 – up by 354 from the previous year

“Many community members, who just a few short months ago saw homelessness as a human tragedy in desperate need of a solution, are now struggling to make ends meet themselves and are at risk of homelessness becoming their own personal reality,” said Shorter.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), which helps coordinate the City's homelessness response, said the challenges highlight the importance of bringing the community together.

“Now more than ever people experiencing homelessness in our community need our help. Homelessness is a traumatic event for those who experience it in their lifetimes,” said Matt Mollica, executive director of ECHO. “It is incumbent on those of us who have access to housing to step up and affirm the dignity of those who do not, and to continue to advocate for housing as a basic human right."

The schedule for the Week of Action includes:

Thursday , 8/27 - Prepare for the Week of Action

8/27 - for the Week of Action Friday, 8/28 - Learn about homelessness in our community

about homelessness in our community Saturday, 8/29 - Create something to help end homelessness

something to help end homelessness Sunday, 8/30 - Share what you have created

what you have created Monday, 8/31 - Call on our community to take action

on our community to take action Tuesday, 9/1 - Give what you can to keep momentum going

what you can to keep momentum going Wednesday, 9/2 - Thank the helpers all around us

For more information and resources on the Week of Action, click here. To share your ideas, click here.