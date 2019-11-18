AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding Austin City Council's decision to buy a hotel to house the homeless.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) is looking for volunteers to help canvas the Austin area in order to develop a census of homeless people in Travis County and Austin.

Every year, ECHO volunteers head out early in the morning to count every person experiencing homelessness. It's called the Point in Time (PIT) count.

In 2019, the homeless count reported more than 2,200 homeless people in Travis County. KVUE previously reported that some organizations said the number of homeless people is much higher.

This coming year, the PIT count is scheduled to happen on Jan. 25.

ECHO needs adult volunteers to help canvas the area to conduct the PIT count and volunteers to help staff the PIT count headquarters. Those looking to volunteer can sign up online.

The organization also needs volunteers to collect and package donations to hand out during the count. ECHO's goal is to collect enough donations for 2,000 people. The organization needs travel size hygiene supplies, new socks and non-perishable snacks. You can go online to learn more about the PIT count and to find out how you can help.

