City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Division hosting virtual community meetings

Topics to be presented at the meetings include affordable housing development, the HEAL Initiative and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin's Homeless Strategy Division is hosting virtual meetings this week to update the community on efforts to address homelessness.

The City held one virtual meeting on Wednesday and will hold another on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The City will also host an additional webinar for service providers only on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

"In 2023, we will continue our quarterly community update sessions, which have become an important channel for keeping people up to date on the city’s efforts, and hearing from the community and service providers," said Dianna Grey, the City’s homeless strategy officer.

The City said topics to be presented will include but are not limited to:

Finding Home ATX funding update

Affordable housing development

City of Austin social service contracting

Encampment management and the HEAL Initiative

Community-wide shelter system assessment and planning