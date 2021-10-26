Austin, Travis County officials announce plan to create 2,100 supportive housing units

City and county leaders hope to build out the units over the next three years.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Austin City Council members and other community housing advocates announced a plan to create more than 2,100 permanent housing units over the next three years.

It's all part of a community goal to end homelessness.

Since 2015, both Austin and Travis County have been working to make historic investments in the community's supportive housing supply, leaders said.

"From the very beginning of my tenure as mayor, we have known that any effective strategy to end homelessness needed to include dramatically increasing our community’s supply of permanent supportive housing units," said Mayor Adler. "The 10-1 Council has diligently worked to increase that supply from a mere 37 units to having 2,100 units by 2024. Housing is the way to end homelessness and tenting. The work being done now and for the last several years is the transformative change our community has demanded."

With investment now in Permanent Supportive Housing, we have the opportunity to effectively end homelessness in Austin and create a sustainable system to achieve net-zero homelessness.



In 2015 there were no units, with investment by 2024, there will be 2,199 units of housing. pic.twitter.com/oBawChwISt — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) October 26, 2021

"As minimum wage and salaries remain the same while rent & selling home prices hit historic high numbers in our community, housing is the largest challenge facing our community," added Judge Brown. "Housing is a civil rights and public safety issue. Housing keeps families together. With more housing, our community will be even more safe, healthy, diverse, and a better place to live for us all. We look forward to continuing this work with all our city and community partners."

Local leaders are also working toward a goal of housing 3,000 people over the next three years. Last week, officials announced that they have hit 78% of their $515 million fundraising goal.

CHANGE HAPPENS 👏🏽 We can create a community where everyone has housing.



In the first two years of the new #ATXCouncil, the City only approved 35 new homes for people living on the streets. In the last two years, we’ve approved 775! ⬇️ #ATX pic.twitter.com/0flPNixSDy — Gregorio “Greg” Casar (@GregCasar) October 26, 2021