The Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST) is one of a kind for the City of Austin. The team is dedicated to helping homeless people before their needs get any worse.

Since HOST was created as a pilot program in July 2016, it has made more than 7,000 visits and connected people with medical and mental health services.

"HOST is making a measurable difference because every day our team takes to the streets to engage directly with Austin’s homeless," said Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) Assistant Chief Andy Hofmeister. "They establish a relationship, figure out ways to connect the person with whatever they may need, whether that’s housing, mental health care or medical health care, and seek to make a genuine change in someone’s life."

The team is a collaboration between ATCEMS, the Austin Police Department, Integral Care and Downtown Austin Community Court.

HOST said the since there is a wide range of team members, it can address many different needs people living on the street may face.

