Thursday, Austin City Council has unanimously approved a multi-million dollar plan to house the city's homeless community.

Councilmembers decided earlier this week to ditch their plan of building a controversial homeless shelter in South Austin.

Now, they've decided to spend $8 million in order to buy a hotel to temporarily house the homeless. Thursday morning, councilmembers approved a plan to buy the Rodeway Inn off of Interstate Highway 35, just south of Oltorf Street.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) – the nonprofit organization that helps the homeless – will pay for the operations.

Despite this new effort, people in the area said it's a bad idea and more needs to be done.

Capital Metro will continue taking more homeless people to a new, state-designated camping space in East Austin. Buses will shuttle people from overpasses to the space located off of U.S. 183 and Montopolis Drive.

