AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin City Council will discuss an ordinance that would amend the Office of Real Estate Services' budget to increase appropriations by $7.8 million in order to purchase and renovate a building to house Austin's homeless population.

Within the $7.8 million, $6.8 million would be allocated to purchasing the building, leaving $1 million for potential repairs and renovations.

According to the City, the Office of Real Estate Services has identified a building, located at 7705 Metro Center Drive, that would provide shelter and services to the homeless population. It was formerly a Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham.

The Ending Community Homeless Coalition, also known as ECHO, wrote to the City Manager's office on Monday supporting the purchase to use as housing. In the letter, ECHO said they would be committed to raising funds for the operation of buildings that they endorse.

ECHO also said that an initial investment of nearly 200 to 300 units would create a large impact on Austin's homeless population.

According to the City's Recommendation for Action, the number of unsheltered people has grown by 638 individuals over the past five years.

