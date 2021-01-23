Austin councilmembers to propose resolution aimed at connecting homeless community with housing resources

The resolution calls for the city manager to implement and fund a Housing-Focused Homeless Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Austin City Council members intends to propose a new resolution aimed at helping the homeless community during the council's Feb. 4 meeting.

District 5 Councilmember Ann Kitchen posted in the council message board that she and her co-sponsors have posted the "HEAL Initiative" for the Feb. 4 agenda. Kitchen said the initiative "represents an effective addition to the valuable efforts that our homeless service partners and city staff are currently pursuing in our community."

The HEAL Initiative resolution asks City Manager Spencer Cronk to implement and fund a Housing-Focused Homeless Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative to connect people experiencing homelessness to housing-focused services and supports, "including social, health, behavioral health and substance use services as needed."

The purpose of the initiative, the resolution states, is to immediately house people in safe shelter, create a path to permanent housing and, over time, eliminate the need for unsheltered camping in Austin.

The resolution directs the city manager to implement the HEAL initiative through a phased approach, starting with high-priority Phase I encampments located in different areas of the city that "pose risks to public health and safety due to close proximity to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and other hazards," the resolution states.

Starting with these locations is intended to provide Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey the opportunity to pilot, assess and learn from HEAL approaches and methods and "immediately begin to address pressing needs for assistance to protect health and safety."

The resolution states that the city manager should complete the process for Phase I HEAL Priority Locations within six months of the effective date of the resolution.

The four Phase I HEAL priority locations are:

South Central Austin, at a major intersection under a state highway overpass, on a traffic median that separates traffic flow with a raised curb adjacent to a pedestrian walkway

East Austin, on a sidewalk or public easement adjacent to or leading to a public library

along a major arterial through the Central Business District

northwest Austin, at an intersection adjacent to significant vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Read the resolution in full below:

Kelly, who is a vocal supporter of reinstating the City's camping ban, commended the work done on the resolution.

"I am grateful to CM Kitchen as well as, CM Pool, CM Tovo, and CM Renteria and staffs for working so hard to craft this solution. The 'healing' that Housing-Focused Homeless Encampment Assistance Link aims to accomplish is in part the mending of relationships between housed and unhoused neighbors here in the City. We may best respect our neighbors experiencing homelessness when we offer assistance that is both wanted and effective. In addition, we best respect our wider community by ensuring that public areas in which we live, work and play are welcoming, clean and safe," Kelly said in part.

The announcement of the resolution comes in wake of recent pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott about homelessness in Austin. On Jan. 20, the governor tweeted that if Austin doesn't reinstate the ban on homeless camping, "the state will do it for them." Then on Jan. 21, Abbott said there will be a "statewide plan to address homelessness and to address a ban on camping."