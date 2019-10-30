AUSTIN, Texas — JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced that they will be investing $250,000 with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) to support and expand an initiative that boosts the availability of affordable rental units in Austin.

ECHO is a nonprofit organization that plans and implements community-wide strategies to end homelessness in Austin and Travis County.

ECHO will address the affordable housing crisis with the Landlord Engagement and Assistance Program (LEAP), which matches local owners and managers of vacant apartment units with prospective tenants who are currently experiencing homelessness.

“Working together, we can provide desperately needed housing for the most vulnerable among us – young people aging out of foster care, the elderly and disabled, homeless veterans and families, looking to pull their lives back together,” said Cindy Matula, managing director and region manager for JPMorgan Chase in Austin. “There is an urgent need for immediate action to help people who are being overwhelmed by rapidly rising housing costs.”

According to JPMorgan Chase, ECHO will work with property owners and managers in hopes of:

Negotiating more flexible screening criteria

Help pay for late/unpaid rents or damage to the units

Connect residents with the social services they need to achieve stability

“ECHO is grateful for public-private partnerships that allow our vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness to access permanent housing and supportive services. Alongside partners like JPMorgan Chase, ECHO and the greater community can continue the urgent work of ending homelessness in Austin/Travis County,” said Bree Williams, ECHO's Director of Community Housing.

JPMorgan Chase said that private-market landlords are critical partners in helping people exit/avoid homelessness because they’re the largest suppliers of affordable housing in the country.

You can learn more about how to get involved in ending homelessness in Austin on ECHO's website. If you are a landlord partner and want to get involved, reach out to housing@austinecho.org.

