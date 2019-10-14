AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is expected to revise its controversial homeless ordinance this week.

In July, the city council voted to change city policy and allow people experiencing homelessness to sit, lie and camp on public street.

Now, some members want to ban camping on sidewalks, traffic medians, sloped underpasses and areas around emergency shelters. Some members also want police to use non-criminal enforcement measures and involved social service providers when handling homeless people whenever possible.

The city council is expected to discuss and vote on the changes at their city council meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has penned two public letters to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, demanding that the city reverse the homeless ordinance.

"After my prior letter, you publicly assured Austin Police Chief Manley that if the police needed anything, 'just tell us what it is and we will do what we can to facilitate.' Among other things, the Chief has suggested a reinstatement of the camping ban. I agree," Abbott wrote in his second letter.

On Wednesday, KVUE is taking an in-depth look at the impact of homelessness on the City of Austin. It's all part of KVUE's year-long project, "Our Homeless: Struggle on the Streets." KVUE will have extensive coverage all day long starting at 4:30 a.m.

VIDEO: Neighbor worried about 'homeless village' in South Austin

