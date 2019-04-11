AUSTIN, Texas — On the same day the Texas Department of Transportation was directed to start cleaning homeless camps under overpasses, crews have started cleaning camps near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in Downtown Austin.

At around 9 a.m. Nov. 4, workers with the Austin Resource Recovery could be seen at Eighth and Neches streets putting belongings and trash into bags and throwing them into trash trucks near the ARCH. Austin Resource Recovery is a department that deals with the City's waste.

Officers with the Austin Police Department were on the scene as crews cleaned. The APD told KVUE that district representatives along with Austin Resource Recovery will be shutting down Neches Street between Seventh and Eighth streets to conduct a cleanup of the area.

At the scene of the cleanup, protesters could be seen speaking into loudspeakers, urging the City to leave homeless' belongings alone.

In July, the Austin City Council voted to lift its ban on sitting, lying and camping on Austin's streets. In October, councilmembers voted to make changes to the homeless ordinances.

Camping, sitting or lying downtown around the ARCH is now banned, within a quarter-mile of the area. That rule will eventually apply to the South Austin homeless shelter when it is built.

Councilmembers also decided that camping on all city sidewalks will now be banned, but sitting and lying down will not – unless it is 15 feet from an operating business.

