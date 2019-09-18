AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council will meet at City Hall Wednesday to talk about homelessness and making possible changes to the camping ordinances.

They plan to discuss enforcing trash clean up immediately, as well as banning camping in places that are a public health or safety hazard. That means no camping in or around storm drains, doorways and possibly busy streets.

The Austin leaders will also discuss rules about banning camping on certain sidewalks.

Some people are wondering if this is the City going back on its decision to ease homeless camping laws. Austin Mayor Steve Adler has previously said this is not.

“We said in June no one should camp, sit, or lie where it's not safe, where there's a public health hazard, and now we're fleshing that out to better identify where the risks and hazards are found,” said Adler.

Leaders with the Downtown Austin Alliance said the camping rules are still very confusing for Austinites and for police officers trying to enforce them.

Other proposed ideas call for banning camping entirely, but that would only happen after the City achieves the community's goal for ending homelessness.

The Wednesday meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

