Save Austin Now PAC suing over ballot language for public camping ban item

The political action committee claims the city council ignored the caption in the petitioned ordinance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Save Austin Now's battle with the City of Austin continues yet again, now with the political action committee suing over the ballot language for its newly secured item for the May election to reinstate the public camping ban.

According to the Save Austin Now PAC on Monday, the group is helping three Austin residents file an emergency suit in both the Third Court of Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court claiming that the language passed by the City of Austin is unfair, prejudicial and distorts the actual petition language in an "attempt to intentionally bias voters against the public camping ban," which is set to appear on the May 1 ballot.

The three individuals have been identified as Austin residents Linda Durnin, Eric Krohn and Michael Lovins, all of whom were validated signers of the petition. Their co-counsel are Austinites Donna García Davidson and Bill Aleshire.

Save Austin Now said the petitioned ordinance has a caption, which it claims was ignored by the city council. The group claims that by "devising their own ballot language," the council violated the City's Charter requirement to use the caption of the ordinance as the ballot language.

“The City Council has the responsibility to provide for the safety of people living in Austin, and they are not doing that,” said Davidson. “The safety of both the homeless and neighborhood residents is imperative. The Austin City Council has a responsibility to ensure the integrity of this election, so the voice of all Austinites can be heard.”

“I joined this lawsuit to, once again, teach the Austin City Council that they cannot violate the law and the City Charter,” added Aleshire, a former Travis County judge and prominent local Democrat. “The council can’t make up their own ballot language, especially when it’s biased, unfair, deceitful and directly violates the City Charter. I detest it when the Adler council tricks Austin voters and tries to interfere in the people’s right of petition. I don’t want to see that happen on Proposition B.”

“The City of Austin is outrageously playing games with the ballot language, as they always do,” said Save Austin Now PAC co-founders Matt Mackowiak and Cleo Petricek in a press release. “Instead of passing clear and accurate ballot language and honoring the petitions signed by more than 26,000 Austin residents in a 50-day period, the mayor and the council colluded with radical groups to use their poll-tested, biased, inaccurate ballot language in a shameful attempt to steal an election victory they have not earned. The camping disaster gets worse every hour. Austin voters can see the truth, even if the mayor and the council have their head buried in the sand. We will stand up for the rights of our petition signers. Bullies only succeed when we let them and we will not let them.”

The exact ballot language for this proposition, Proposition B on the May ballot, is:

"Shall an ordinance be adopted that would create a criminal offense and a penalty for anyone sitting or lying down on a public sidewalk or sleeping outdoors in and near the Downtown area and the area around the University of Texas campus; create a criminal offense and penalty for solicitation, defined as requesting money or another thing of value, at specific hours and locations or for solicitation in a public area that is deemed aggressive in manner; create a criminal offense and penalty for anyone camping in any public area not designated by the Parks and Recreation Department?"

The lawsuit in the Third Court of appeals can be viewed here. That lawsuit in the Texas Supreme Court can be viewed here.