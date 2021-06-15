City of Austin to discuss Phase 2 of camping ban enforcement

On Monday, Austin Police Department crews began cleaning up tents near City Hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Austin leaders will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss Phase 2 of the City's plan to enforce the newly reinstated camping ban ordinance. City Manager Spencer Cronk, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon and Homeless Strategy Officer Dianna Grey are expected to speak.

Since May, during Phase 1, Austin Police Department officers and crews with other City departments have been visiting dozens of campsites to provide information to people experiencing homelessness about how the ordinance affects them. The City says they have worked to help people comply with the rules while also prioritizing health and safety and connecting people to resources and services.

On Sunday, June 13, Phase 2 of the City's four-phase enforcement plan began. During Phase 2, a 30-day period, Austin police officers can issue written warnings, as well as citations for individuals repeatedly violating the ordinance.

On Monday, crews began cleaning up and throwing away tents outside Austin City Hall. Some of the tents in the area belonged to people experiencing homelessness, while others belonged to protestors. During the cleanup process, seven people were arrested for offenses including interference with public duties and failure to obey a lawful order.

When Phase 3 begins later this summer, APD officers may start initiating "arrests and/or encampment clearances in situations where compliance has not been achieved after a citation has been issued," the City said.

In May, Austin voters approved Proposition B, which makes it a criminal offense (a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine) for anyone to camp in public areas, sit or lie down in the downtown or University of Texas campus areas or solicit at specific hours and locations.